It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) At $217.91.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $217.91, to imply a decrease of -1.81% or -$4.02 in intraday trading. The SYNA share’s 52-week high remains $299.39, putting it -37.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $114.05. The company has a valuation of $8.36B, with average of 460.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SYNA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.09.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) trade information

After registering a -1.81% downside in the last session, Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 234.04 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -1.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.27%, and -1.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.73%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $293.00, implying an increase of 25.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $220.00 and $345.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SYNA has been trading -58.32% off suggested target high and -0.96% from its likely low.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Synaptics Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) shares are 14.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 56.05% against 24.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 34.30% this quarter before jumping 30.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $410.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $394.79 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -39.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

SYNA Dividends

Synaptics Incorporated has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Synaptics Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s Major holders

Synaptics Incorporated insiders hold 0.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.37% of the shares at 95.09% float percentage. In total, 94.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.63 million shares (or 14.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.01 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 3.93 million shares, or about 10.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $706.26 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund holds roughly 2.52 million shares. This is just over 6.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $478.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.34 million, or 5.96% of the shares, all valued at about 455.08 million.