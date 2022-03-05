Is Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Expensive At $0.75? Check These Facts.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.75, to imply a decrease of -1.24% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The UBX share’s 52-week high remains $7.60, putting it -913.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $43.41M, with average of 1.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

After registering a -1.24% downside in the last session, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9500 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -1.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.11%, and -35.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.66%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.50, implying an increase of 90.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UBX has been trading -1500.0% off suggested target high and -433.33% from its likely low.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Unity Biotechnology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) shares are -77.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.49% against 5.50%.

UBX Dividends

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

Unity Biotechnology Inc. insiders hold 6.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.48% of the shares at 54.20% float percentage. In total, 50.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.11 million shares (or 5.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.78 million shares, or about 3.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.6 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1.35 million shares. This is just over 2.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.26 million, or 2.19% of the shares, all valued at about 1.84 million.