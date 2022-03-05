Is PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO) Poised For Further Gains At A 21.09% Distance From The Low?

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.25, to imply a decrease of -6.28% or -$1.96 in intraday trading. The PRO share’s 52-week high remains $50.90, putting it -74.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.08. The company has a valuation of $1.33B, with average of 315.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PRO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) trade information

After registering a -6.28% downside in the last session, PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.56 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -6.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.73%, and 4.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.19%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.75, implying an increase of 34.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $33.00 and $56.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRO has been trading -91.45% off suggested target high and -12.82% from its likely low.

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PROS Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) shares are -31.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.55% against -3.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -64.30% this quarter before jumping 18.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $63.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $64.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $60.86 million and $61.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.40% before jumping 5.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -3.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.00% annually.

PRO Dividends

PROS Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PROS Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s Major holders

PROS Holdings Inc. insiders hold 10.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.55% of the shares at 113.55% float percentage. In total, 101.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brown Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.34 million shares (or 11.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $184.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fred Alger Management, LLC with 3.99 million shares, or about 8.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $137.7 million.

We also have Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 3.53 million shares. This is just over 7.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $105.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.82 million, or 6.27% of the shares, all valued at about 100.15 million.