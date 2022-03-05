Is Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) Expensive At $21.49? Check These Facts.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.49, to imply a decrease of -5.00% or -$1.13 in intraday trading. The EVRI share’s 52-week high remains $26.61, putting it -23.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.77. The company has a valuation of $1.90B, with average of 742.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EVRI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.36.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) trade information

After registering a -5.00% downside in the last session, Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.74 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -5.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.16%, and 6.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.66%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.50, implying an increase of 33.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVRI has been trading -86.13% off suggested target high and -30.29% from its likely low.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Everi Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) shares are -4.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 140.74% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 3,500.00% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 68.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $166.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $163.86 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $119.55 million and $122.54 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 39.70% before jumping 33.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -558.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

EVRI Dividends

Everi Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Everi Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s Major holders

Everi Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.94% of the shares at 93.57% float percentage. In total, 91.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.5 million shares (or 9.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $205.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.75 million shares, or about 6.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $139.12 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 7.05 million shares. This is just over 7.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $170.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.46 million, or 3.80% of the shares, all valued at about 82.96 million.