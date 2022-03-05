Is BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.75, to imply an increase of 3.89% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The BBAI share’s 52-week high remains $10.21, putting it -31.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.45. The company has a valuation of $953.56M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 198.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BBAI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

After registering a 3.89% upside in the last session, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.19 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 3.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.89%, and 50.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.93%. Short interest in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) saw shorts transact 0.45 million shares and set a 1.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 40.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBAI has been trading -67.74% off suggested target high and -67.74% from its likely low.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $88.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $44.5 million.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. insiders hold 90.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.12% of the shares at 292.14% float percentage. In total, 27.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.16 million shares (or 0.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hsbc Holdings Plc with 1.0 million shares, or about 0.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $9.86 million.

We also have FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund holds roughly 0.8 million shares. This is just over 0.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.47 million, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about 4.59 million.