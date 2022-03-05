Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) Has Fallen -25.58% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.59, to imply a decrease of -4.77% or -$0.63 in intraday trading. The INSE share’s 52-week high remains $15.81, putting it -25.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.90. The company has a valuation of $336.78M, with average of 151.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give INSE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) trade information

After registering a -4.77% downside in the last session, Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.73 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -4.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.65%, and -0.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.85%.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Inspired Entertainment Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) shares are 1.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -62.31% against 18.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -85.70% this quarter before jumping 83.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $61.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $59.01 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $71.7 million and $20.02 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -14.00% before jumping 194.80% in the following quarter.

INSE Dividends

Inspired Entertainment Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inspired Entertainment Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)’s Major holders

Inspired Entertainment Inc. insiders hold 10.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.60% of the shares at 92.63% float percentage. In total, 82.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Macquarie Group Limited. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.02 million shares (or 12.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HG Vora Capital Management, LLC with 2.7 million shares, or about 11.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $31.59 million.

We also have Jacob Internet Fund and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Jacob Internet Fund holds roughly 0.48 million shares. This is just over 2.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.36 million, or 1.52% of the shares, all valued at about 4.16 million.