Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) Stock Gained 317.29% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $42.48, to imply a decrease of -20.72% or -$11.1 in intraday trading. The ISPO share’s 52-week high remains $108.00, putting it -154.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.00. The company has a valuation of $3.30B, with average of 506.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ISPO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) trade information

After registering a -20.72% downside in the last session, Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 65.52 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -20.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.62%, and 317.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 320.59%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying a decrease of -203.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ISPO has been trading 67.04% off suggested target high and 67.04% from its likely low.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $70.59 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $78.47 million.

ISPO Dividends

Inspirato Incorporated has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inspirato Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)’s Major holders

Inspirato Incorporated insiders hold 3.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.83% of the shares at 106.78% float percentage. In total, 102.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Weiss Asset Management LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.59 million shares (or 9.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CVI Holdings, LLC with 1.5 million shares, or about 8.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $15.13 million.

We also have First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 0.39 million shares. This is just over 2.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.26 million, or 1.53% of the shares, all valued at about 2.67 million.