Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE: ICD) Stock Jumping 33.02% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 6.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.31, to imply an increase of 3.86% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The ICD share’s 52-week high remains $6.03, putting it -39.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.42. The company has a valuation of $40.30M, with average of 191.60K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ICD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.3.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) trade information

After registering a 3.86% upside in the last session, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.50 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 3.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.75%, and 33.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.67%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 38.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICD has been trading -62.41% off suggested target high and -62.41% from its likely low.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 50.90% this quarter before jumping 70.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $26.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27.4 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -24.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -22.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.00% annually.

ICD Dividends

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Independence Contract Drilling Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s Major holders

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. insiders hold 21.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.67% of the shares at 16.22% float percentage. In total, 12.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by MSD Partners, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.33 million shares (or 3.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.21 million shares, or about 2.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.62 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 1.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 75420.0, or 0.79% of the shares, all valued at about 0.23 million.