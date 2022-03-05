Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) Drops -32.23% YTD: Whatâ€™s Next?

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 2.41. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $60.11, to imply a decrease of -7.37% or -$4.78 in intraday trading. The PI shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $94.39, putting it -57.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.69. The company has a valuation of $1.46B, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 371.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) trade information

After registering a -7.37% downside in the last session, Impinj Inc. (PI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 70.21 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -7.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.45%, and -23.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.23%. Short interest in Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) saw shorts transact 1.73 million shares and set a 3.77 days time to cover.

Impinj Inc. (PI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Impinj Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Impinj Inc. (PI) shares are 4.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -16.00% against 24.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 86.70% this quarter before falling -600.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 33.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $47.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $48.24 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $36.45 million and $42.09 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.40% before jumping 14.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -40.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 6.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

PI Dividends

Impinj Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Impinj Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)â€™s Major holders

Impinj Inc. insiders hold 5.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.88% of the shares at 95.72% float percentage. In total, 90.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sylebra Capital Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.4 million shares (or 18.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $251.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. with 1.84 million shares, or about 7.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $104.95 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Impinj Inc. (PI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.51 million shares. This is just over 2.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.43 million, or 1.77% of the shares, all valued at about 30.14 million.