Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) Has Gained 69.11% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.16, to imply a decrease of -0.24% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The HNRG share’s 52-week high remains $4.58, putting it -10.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.50. The company has a valuation of $120.39M, with average of 221.95K shares over the past 3 months.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) trade information

After registering a -0.24% downside in the last session, Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.43 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -0.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.20%, and 69.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 69.11%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying a decrease of -4.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HNRG has been trading 3.85% off suggested target high and 3.85% from its likely low.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hallador Energy Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) shares are 70.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.00% against 21.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 86.70% this quarter before jumping 300.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $66.7 million.

HNRG Dividends

Hallador Energy Company has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hallador Energy Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s Major holders

Hallador Energy Company insiders hold 13.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.07% of the shares at 46.13% float percentage. In total, 40.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.92 million shares (or 2.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Verdad Advisers, LP with 0.9 million shares, or about 2.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.66 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.58 million shares. This is just over 1.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.53 million, or 1.72% of the shares, all valued at about 1.55 million.