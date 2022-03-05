Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) Up 77.66% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 41.26% – Here’s What To Do Now

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.47, to imply a decrease of -1.20% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The GRIN share’s 52-week high remains $27.10, putting it -6.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.69. The company has a valuation of $451.33M, with average of 417.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) trade information

After registering a -1.20% downside in the last session, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.10 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -1.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.28%, and 51.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.26%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) shares are 43.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.85% against 12.40%.

GRIN Dividends

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 04 and March 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.88, with the share yield ticking at 11.31% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s Major holders

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 34.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.00% of the shares at 33.57% float percentage. In total, 22.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 1.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Marshall Wace LLP with 0.26 million shares, or about 1.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.63 million.

We also have DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio holds roughly 91890.0 shares. This is just over 0.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 67963.0, or 0.35% of the shares, all valued at about 0.96 million.