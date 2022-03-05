Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) Has Advanced -44.28% In 2022; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $155.00?

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $66.16, to imply a decrease of -6.82% or -$4.84 in intraday trading. The GSHD share’s 52-week high remains $181.30, putting it -174.03% down since that peak but still an impressive -7.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $70.80. The company has a valuation of $2.34B, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 184.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GSHD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) trade information

After registering a -6.82% downside in the last session, Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 88.89 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -6.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.41%, and -28.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.14%. Short interest in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) saw shorts transact 1.04 million shares and set a 5.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $128.29, implying an increase of 48.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $85.00 and $155.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GSHD has been trading -134.28% off suggested target high and -28.48% from its likely low.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Goosehead Insurance Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) shares are -55.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 56.25% against -2.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -42.10% this quarter before jumping 166.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $41.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $41.93 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $34.65 million and $31.23 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.00% before jumping 34.30% in the following quarter.

GSHD Dividends

Goosehead Insurance Inc has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s Major holders

Goosehead Insurance Inc insiders hold 4.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.82% of the shares at 108.42% float percentage. In total, 103.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.09 million shares (or 10.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $317.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 1.9 million shares, or about 9.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $289.49 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1.31 million shares. This is just over 6.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $199.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.12 million, or 5.66% of the shares, all valued at about 170.67 million.