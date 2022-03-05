For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Identiv Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) Is Worth A Shot

Identiv Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.31, to imply a decrease of -0.84% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The INVE share’s 52-week high remains $29.00, putting it -89.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.90. The company has a valuation of $323.04M, with average of 187.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Identiv Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) trade information

After registering a -0.84% downside in the last session, Identiv Inc. (INVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.94 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -0.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.35%, and -20.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.59%.

Identiv Inc. (INVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Identiv Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Identiv Inc. (INVE) shares are -15.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.00% against 6.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $24.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.29 million.

INVE Dividends

Identiv Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 04 and May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Identiv Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Identiv Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)’s Major holders

Identiv Inc. insiders hold 3.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.46% of the shares at 72.33% float percentage. In total, 69.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bleichroeder LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.2 million shares (or 9.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Portolan Capital Management, LLC with 1.74 million shares, or about 7.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $49.06 million.

We also have Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Identiv Inc. (INVE) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 0.76 million shares. This is just over 3.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.6 million, or 2.70% of the shares, all valued at about 16.88 million.