For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) Is Worth A Shot

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s traded shares stood at 0.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $83.85, to imply a decrease of -3.13% or -$2.71 in intraday trading. The DIOD share’s 52-week high remains $113.98, putting it -35.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $68.01. The company has a valuation of $3.80B, with average of 286.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Diodes Incorporated (DIOD), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DIOD a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.47.

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) trade information

After registering a -3.13% downside in the last session, Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 90.24 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -3.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.77%, and -8.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.64%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $118.83, implying an increase of 29.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $100.00 and $130.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DIOD has been trading -55.04% off suggested target high and -19.26% from its likely low.

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Diodes Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) shares are -14.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.90% against 24.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 98.60% this quarter before jumping 38.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $476.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $459.98 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $350.37 million and $413.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.90% before jumping 11.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 73.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 165.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

DIOD Dividends

Diodes Incorporated has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Diodes Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s Major holders

Diodes Incorporated insiders hold 3.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.73% of the shares at 100.86% float percentage. In total, 97.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.8 million shares (or 15.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $615.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.78 million shares, or about 10.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $433.23 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.03 million shares. This is just over 6.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $291.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.21 million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about 109.17 million.