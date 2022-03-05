For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) Is Worth A Shot

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.30, to imply a decrease of -3.07% or -$0.96 in intraday trading. The CLDX share’s 52-week high remains $57.20, putting it -88.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.37. The company has a valuation of $1.41B, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 572.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CLDX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.42.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) trade information

After registering a -3.07% downside in the last session, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.32 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -3.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.50%, and -0.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.58%. Short interest in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) saw shorts transact 5.2 million shares and set a 8.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $64.83, implying an increase of 53.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $59.00 and $68.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLDX has been trading -124.42% off suggested target high and -94.72% from its likely low.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Celldex Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) shares are -44.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.20% against 5.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.70% this quarter before jumping 25.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -28.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $650k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.79 million and $685k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -72.50% before dropping -5.10% in the following quarter.

CLDX Dividends

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s Major holders

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.95% of the shares at 101.16% float percentage. In total, 100.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.0 million shares (or 14.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $270.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 3.92 million shares, or about 8.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $151.53 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1.5 million shares. This is just over 3.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.33 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 51.35 million.