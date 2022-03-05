Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Stocks Fall -33.45% YTD; What Next For It?

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.33, to imply a decrease of -3.21% or -$0.84 in intraday trading. The FLYW share’s 52-week high remains $57.41, putting it -126.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.81. The company has a valuation of $2.63B, with an average of 0.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Flywire Corporation (FLYW), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FLYW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) trade information

After registering a -3.21% downside in the last session, Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.59 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -3.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.01%, and -10.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.45%. Short interest in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) saw shorts transact 5.14 million shares and set a 3.2 days time to cover.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Flywire Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Flywire Corporation (FLYW) shares are -47.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 58.97% against 13.30%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $41.44 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $53.4 million.

FLYW Dividends

Flywire Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Flywire Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s Major holders

Flywire Corporation insiders hold 2.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.41% of the shares at 92.81% float percentage. In total, 90.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16.54 million shares (or 16.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $725.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 10.64 million shares, or about 10.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $466.26 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and AB Discovery Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Flywire Corporation (FLYW) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1.0 million shares. This is just over 1.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.56 million, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about 26.58 million.