Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) Stocks Rise 15.33% YTD; What Next For It?

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.55, to imply an increase of 1.72% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The XPRO share’s 52-week high remains $31.74, putting it -91.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.74. The company has a valuation of $1.73B, with average of 774.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XPRO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) trade information

After registering a 1.72% upside in the last session, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.92 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 1.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.37%, and 3.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.33%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.20, implying an increase of 18.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XPRO has been trading -32.93% off suggested target high and -14.8% from its likely low.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Expro Group Holdings N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) shares are -8.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 91.67% against 14.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 91.70% this quarter before jumping 83.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 71.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $218.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $305 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $96.35 million and $94.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 126.30% before jumping 221.70% in the following quarter.

XPRO Dividends

Expro Group Holdings N.V. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s Major holders

Expro Group Holdings N.V. insiders hold 9.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.03% of the shares at 34.46% float percentage. In total, 31.03% institutions holds shares in the company.