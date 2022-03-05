Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) Gain Of 16.85 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s traded shares stood at 0.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.53, to imply an increase of 0.62% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The EVH share’s 52-week high remains $34.60, putting it -25.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.50. The company has a valuation of $2.53B, with average of 591.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) trade information

After registering a 0.62% upside in the last session, Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.22 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 0.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.30%, and 16.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.51%.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Evolent Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) shares are 8.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 550.00% against -0.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 200.00% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $236.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $250.06 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $271.92 million and $212.79 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -13.00% before jumping 17.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -20.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -8.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

EVH Dividends

Evolent Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Evolent Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s Major holders

Evolent Health Inc. insiders hold 8.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.96% of the shares at 107.68% float percentage. In total, 98.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Engaged Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.89 million shares (or 8.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $244.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.37 million shares, or about 8.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $228.36 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.18 million shares. This is just over 2.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $67.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.15 million, or 2.40% of the shares, all valued at about 62.83 million.