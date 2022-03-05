Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) Surged -19.76% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.77, to imply an increase of 0.44% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The EB share’s 52-week high remains $26.51, putting it -92.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.60. The company has a valuation of $1.34B, with average of 929.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) trade information

After registering a 0.44% upside in the last session, Eventbrite Inc. (EB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.45 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 0.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.77%, and -3.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.04%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.50, implying an increase of 29.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EB has been trading -81.55% off suggested target high and -23.46% from its likely low.

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eventbrite Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Eventbrite Inc. (EB) shares are -19.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.99% against -0.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 78.00% this quarter before jumping 36.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $48.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $64.52 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $27.82 million and $46.31 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 75.80% before jumping 39.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -22.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 41.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 46.40% annually.

EB Dividends

Eventbrite Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 04 and May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eventbrite Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s Major holders

Eventbrite Inc. insiders hold 0.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.07% of the shares at 101.91% float percentage. In total, 101.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.62 million shares (or 8.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $132.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.19 million shares, or about 8.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $125.4 million.

We also have MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eventbrite Inc. (EB) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 2.65 million shares. This is just over 3.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.37 million, or 2.73% of the shares, all valued at about 41.29 million.