EngageSmart LLC (NYSE: ESMT): Can A Stock Be Down -21.60% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

EngageSmart LLC (NYSE:ESMT)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.91, to imply a decrease of -5.31% or -$1.06 in intraday trading. The ESMT share’s 52-week high remains $38.83, putting it -105.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.26. The company has a valuation of $3.02B, with average of 579.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for EngageSmart LLC (ESMT), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ESMT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

EngageSmart LLC (NYSE:ESMT) trade information

After registering a -5.31% downside in the last session, EngageSmart LLC (ESMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.57 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -5.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.68%, and -11.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.60%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.61, implying an increase of 42.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ESMT has been trading -111.53% off suggested target high and -48.07% from its likely low.

EngageSmart LLC (ESMT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EngageSmart LLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $58.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $61.09 million.

ESMT Dividends

EngageSmart LLC has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EngageSmart LLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EngageSmart LLC (NYSE:ESMT)’s Major holders

EngageSmart LLC insiders hold 8.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.69% of the shares at 94.26% float percentage. In total, 86.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Atlantic, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 97.21 million shares (or 60.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.31 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Summit Partners, L.P. with 26.93 million shares, or about 16.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $917.13 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EngageSmart LLC (ESMT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Janus Henderson Venture Fund holds roughly 0.49 million shares. This is just over 0.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.22 million, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about 7.42 million.