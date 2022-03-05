Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Slid -2.99% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.00, to imply an increase of 0.15% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The NRGV share’s 52-week high remains $18.57, putting it -42.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.88. The company has a valuation of $1.79B, with an average of 3.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 852.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

After registering a 0.15% upside in the last session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.74 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 0.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.99%, and 30.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.31%.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Energy Vault Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.