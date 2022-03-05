eMagin Corporation At $1.16: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.16, to imply a decrease of -2.52% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The EMAN share’s 52-week high remains $4.89, putting it -321.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.02. The company has a valuation of $87.05M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 844.36K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for eMagin Corporation (EMAN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EMAN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) trade information

After registering a -2.52% downside in the last session, eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3100 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -2.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.20%, and -2.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.08%. Short interest in eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) saw shorts transact 3.15 million shares and set a 3.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 76.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EMAN has been trading -331.03% off suggested target high and -331.03% from its likely low.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing eMagin Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. eMagin Corporation (EMAN) shares are -53.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.84% against 24.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $8 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -3.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -112.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

EMAN Dividends

eMagin Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. eMagin Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)’s Major holders

eMagin Corporation insiders hold 3.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.49% of the shares at 25.38% float percentage. In total, 24.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.33 million shares (or 4.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.91 million shares, or about 4.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $6.58 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the eMagin Corporation (EMAN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 3.03 million shares. This is just over 4.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.84 million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about 4.16 million.