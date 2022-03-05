Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS): Can A Stock Be -15.38% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.21, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The DS share’s 52-week high remains $4.02, putting it -232.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $109.66M, with an average of 1.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Drive Shack Inc. (DS), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the last session, Drive Shack Inc. (DS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3500 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.47%, and -10.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.38%. Short interest in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) saw shorts transact 3.21 million shares and set a 1.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 75.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DS has been trading -313.22% off suggested target high and -313.22% from its likely low.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $69.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $67.68 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $60.29 million and $61.09 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.90% before jumping 10.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -43.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -2.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

DS Dividends

Drive Shack Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 10 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Drive Shack Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s Major holders

Drive Shack Inc. insiders hold 10.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.99% of the shares at 61.38% float percentage. In total, 54.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.68 million shares (or 6.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 5.6 million shares, or about 6.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $15.72 million.

We also have Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Drive Shack Inc. (DS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd holds roughly 3.11 million shares. This is just over 3.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.38 million, or 2.59% of the shares, all valued at about 6.69 million.