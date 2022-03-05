Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE: DRQ)’s 21.07-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.15, to imply an increase of 4.48% or $1.42 in intraday trading. The DRQ share’s 52-week high remains $40.62, putting it -22.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.17. The company has a valuation of $1.15B, with average of 397.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DRQ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) trade information

After registering a 4.48% upside in the last session, Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.18 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 4.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.07%, and 31.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.45%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.75, implying a decrease of -11.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRQ has been trading -5.58% off suggested target high and 30.62% from its likely low.

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dril-Quip Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) shares are 34.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 81.17% against 29.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.00% this quarter before jumping 78.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $82.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $86.82 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $87.23 million and $81.24 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.10% before jumping 6.90% in the following quarter.

DRQ Dividends

Dril-Quip Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dril-Quip Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s Major holders

Dril-Quip Inc. insiders hold 1.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.41% of the shares at 105.33% float percentage. In total, 103.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.96 million shares (or 17.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $117.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.87 million shares, or about 11.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $76.26 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.48 million shares. This is just over 7.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.35 million, or 3.89% of the shares, all valued at about 26.66 million.