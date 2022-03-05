Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) Down -33.66% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.83, to imply a decrease of -2.11% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The DSEY share’s 52-week high remains $18.61, putting it -110.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.83. The company has a valuation of $2.58B, with average of 912.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DSEY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) trade information

After registering a -2.11% downside in the last session, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.86 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -2.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.26%, and -22.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.66%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.27, implying an increase of 48.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DSEY has been trading -149.15% off suggested target high and -35.9% from its likely low.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $680.59 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $670.36 million.

DSEY Dividends

Diversey Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Diversey Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s Major holders

Diversey Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 1.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.06% of the shares at 99.87% float percentage. In total, 98.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Investors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 236.35 million shares (or 78.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.79 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.61 million shares, or about 3.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $186.22 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and BlackRock Global Allocation Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 4.2 million shares. This is just over 1.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $67.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.41 million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about 56.9 million.