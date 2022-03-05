Deckers Outdoor Corporation At $245.56: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $245.56, to imply a decrease of -8.49% or -$22.77 in intraday trading. The DECK share’s 52-week high remains $451.49, putting it -83.86% down since that peak but still an impressive -8.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $267.08. The company has a valuation of $6.62B, with average of 384.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DECK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $8.12.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) trade information

After registering a -8.49% downside in the last session, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 289.12 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -8.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.60%, and -25.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.96%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $450.15, implying an increase of 45.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $358.00 and $540.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DECK has been trading -119.91% off suggested target high and -45.79% from its likely low.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Deckers Outdoor Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) shares are -39.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.18% against 13.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -9.70% this quarter before jumping 22.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.19 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $633.39 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 39.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.30% annually.

DECK Dividends

Deckers Outdoor Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)’s Major holders

Deckers Outdoor Corporation insiders hold 1.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.83% of the shares at 100.10% float percentage. In total, 98.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.15 million shares (or 15.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.49 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.75 million shares, or about 10.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $990.76 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.78 million shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $280.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.75 million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about 295.44 million.