Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Dropped -55.51% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.40, to imply a decrease of -3.30% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The DAVE share’s 52-week high remains $15.35, putting it -248.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.08, with average of 933.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) trade information

After registering a -3.30% downside in the last session, Dave Inc. (DAVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.79 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -3.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.33%, and -68.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.07%.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) estimates and forecasts

DAVE Dividends

Dave Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dave Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s Major holders

Dave Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.51% of the shares at 93.51% float percentage. In total, 93.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wexford Capital LLC. As of Jun 29, 2019, the company held over 1.69 million shares (or 18.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bandera Partners LLC with 1.44 million shares, or about 15.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2019, these shares were worth $6.37 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dave Inc. (DAVE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 1.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 1.25% of the shares, all valued at about 0.66 million.