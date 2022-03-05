Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) Have Gained 23.42% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.65, to imply an increase of 3.37% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The CRGY share’s 52-week high remains $17.00, putting it -8.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.90. The company has a valuation of $2.61B, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 291.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) trade information

After registering a 3.37% upside in the last session, Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.91 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 3.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.75%, and 15.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.42%. Short interest in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) saw shorts transact 2.82 million shares and set a 8.46 days time to cover.

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) estimates and forecasts

CRGY Dividends

Crescent Energy Company has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Crescent Energy Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)’s Major holders

Crescent Energy Company insiders hold 22.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.39% of the shares at 3.09% float percentage. In total, 2.39% institutions holds shares in the company.