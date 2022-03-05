Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) Down Almost -28.90% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.38, to imply an increase of 1.86% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The CRTX share’s 52-week high remains $121.98, putting it -2684.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.79. The company has a valuation of $132.41M, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) trade information

After registering a 1.86% upside in the last session, Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.76 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 1.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.23%, and -28.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.29%. Short interest in Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) saw shorts transact 8.87 million shares and set a 6.44 days time to cover.

Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cortexyme Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) shares are -95.58% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.14% against 5.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.40% this quarter before jumping 34.60% for the next one.

CRTX Dividends

Cortexyme Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cortexyme Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s Major holders

Cortexyme Inc. insiders hold 32.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.03% of the shares at 88.08% float percentage. In total, 59.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by EPIQ Capital Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.95 million shares (or 13.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $362.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 3.49 million shares, or about 11.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $319.62 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 2.49 million shares. This is just over 8.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $228.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.23 million, or 7.45% of the shares, all valued at about 204.16 million.