Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) Could Expand By 50.34 Percent Or More

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.85, to imply an increase of 2.51% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The CHRS share’s 52-week high remains $19.32, putting it -63.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.53. The company has a valuation of $894.68M, with average of 889.71K shares over the past 3 months.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) trade information

After registering a 2.51% upside in the last session, Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.02 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 2.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.02%, and -4.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.75%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.86, implying an increase of 50.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHRS has been trading -153.16% off suggested target high and -26.58% from its likely low.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coherus BioSciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) shares are -26.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.55% against 5.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -466.70% this quarter before falling -2,900.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -28.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $82.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $78.94 million.

CHRS Dividends

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s Major holders

Coherus BioSciences Inc. insiders hold 2.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.63% of the shares at 105.78% float percentage. In total, 103.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.59 million shares (or 15.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $186.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 7.38 million shares, or about 9.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $118.61 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4.31 million shares. This is just over 5.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.58 million, or 3.36% of the shares, all valued at about 41.48 million.