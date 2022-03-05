Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) Friday – Down -7.08% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.53, to imply a decrease of -6.86% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The CLLS share’s 52-week high remains $24.02, putting it -580.45% down since that peak but still an impressive -7.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.78. The company has a valuation of $159.34M, with average of 260.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) trade information

After registering a -6.86% downside in the last session, Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.66 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -6.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.77%, and -41.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.53%.

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cellectis S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) shares are -76.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.75% against 5.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -142.90% this quarter before falling -8.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -28.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $9.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.65 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $27.97 million and $11.64 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -67.10% before jumping 25.90% in the following quarter.

CLLS Dividends

Cellectis S.A. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cellectis S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s Major holders

Cellectis S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.87% of the shares at 32.87% float percentage. In total, 32.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.94 million shares (or 6.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 1.59 million shares, or about 3.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12.93 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 2.92 million shares. This is just over 6.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.21 million, or 4.87% of the shares, all valued at about 27.92 million.