CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Down -26.28% Year-To-Date

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.15, to imply a decrease of -6.50% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The CBAT share’s 52-week high remains $6.29, putting it -446.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.99. The company has a valuation of $98.75M, with average of 1.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

After registering a -6.50% downside in the last session, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3300 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -6.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.73%, and 0.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.28%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 88.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CBAT has been trading -769.57% off suggested target high and -769.57% from its likely low.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2011, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70.58 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $50.42 million and $58.56 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 54.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

CBAT Dividends

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CBAK Energy Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. insiders hold 39.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.32% of the shares at 10.44% float percentage. In total, 6.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.04 million shares (or 1.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 0.98 million shares, or about 1.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.29 million.

We also have First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund holds roughly 0.72 million shares. This is just over 0.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.61 million, or 0.69% of the shares, all valued at about 1.24 million.