California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) Friday – The Stock Is Down -9.47% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.10, to imply an increase of 2.55% or $1.07 in intraday trading. The CRC share’s 52-week high remains $47.18, putting it -9.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.79. The company has a valuation of $3.29B, with an average of 0.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 779.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for California Resources Corporation (CRC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.21.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) trade information

After registering a 2.55% upside in the last session, California Resources Corporation (CRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.00 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 2.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.35%, and -4.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.91%. Short interest in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) saw shorts transact 2.28 million shares and set a 3.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.75, implying an increase of 30.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50.00 and $70.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRC has been trading -62.41% off suggested target high and -16.01% from its likely low.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing California Resources Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. California Resources Corporation (CRC) shares are 17.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.20% against 38.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 202.70% this quarter before jumping 937.50% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $556.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $558.77 million.

CRC Dividends

California Resources Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. California Resources Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 1.58% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s Major holders

California Resources Corporation insiders hold 0.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.66% of the shares at 99.49% float percentage. In total, 98.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ares Management Llc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.29 million shares (or 14.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $462.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldentree Asset Management LP with 10.4 million shares, or about 12.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $426.2 million.

We also have Fidelity Capital & Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the California Resources Corporation (CRC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Capital & Income Fund holds roughly 4.06 million shares. This is just over 5.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $187.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.31 million, or 2.87% of the shares, all valued at about 94.72 million.