Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) Stock?

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.23, to imply a decrease of -3.79% or -$1.19 in intraday trading. The XENE share’s 52-week high remains $36.42, putting it -20.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.65. The company has a valuation of $1.47B, with average of 416.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XENE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) trade information

After registering a -3.79% downside in the last session, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.42 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -3.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.61%, and 2.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.23%.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) shares are 55.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.60% against 5.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.00% this quarter before falling -4.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $6.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.25 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.15 million and $4.36 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.70% before dropping -48.40% in the following quarter.

XENE Dividends

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s Major holders

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 2.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.44% of the shares at 72.08% float percentage. In total, 70.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.65 million shares (or 7.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 3.06 million shares, or about 5.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $46.71 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.02 million shares. This is just over 3.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.98 million, or 1.90% of the shares, all valued at about 30.6 million.