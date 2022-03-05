Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Stock?

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.07, to imply a decrease of -5.56% or -$0.71 in intraday trading. The IDYA share’s 52-week high remains $28.00, putting it -131.98% down since that peak but still an impressive -4.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.62. The company has a valuation of $477.37M, with average of 318.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IDYA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) trade information

After registering a -5.56% downside in the last session, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.63 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -5.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.45%, and -25.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.94%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.11, implying an increase of 62.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $42.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IDYA has been trading -247.97% off suggested target high and -107.13% from its likely low.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) shares are -52.65% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.14% against 5.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -72.20% this quarter before falling -35.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 73.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $8.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.57 million and $7.25 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -15.10% before jumping 26.90% in the following quarter.

IDYA Dividends

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s Major holders

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 6.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.43% of the shares at 97.84% float percentage. In total, 91.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.73 million shares (or 7.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.7 million shares, or about 7.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $63.86 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1.36 million shares. This is just over 3.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.32 million, or 3.43% of the shares, all valued at about 29.02 million.