Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) Stock?

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $103.58, to imply a decrease of -4.82% or -$5.24 in intraday trading. The FOXF share’s 52-week high remains $190.29, putting it -83.71% down since that peak but still an impressive -3.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $107.14. The company has a valuation of $4.41B, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 201.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) trade information

After registering a -4.82% downside in the last session, Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 124.44 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -4.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.03%, and -19.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.11%. Short interest in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) saw shorts transact 1.11 million shares and set a 7.8 days time to cover.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fox Factory Holding Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) shares are -32.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.00% against 7.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.70% this quarter before jumping 9.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $330.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $335.58 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $262.39 million and $268.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.90% before jumping 24.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 74.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

FOXF Dividends

Fox Factory Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s Major holders

Fox Factory Holding Corp. insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.49% of the shares at 103.82% float percentage. In total, 103.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.26 million shares (or 12.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $760.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 4.8 million shares, or about 11.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $693.42 million.

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 3.63 million shares. This is just over 8.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $525.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.76 million, or 4.19% of the shares, all valued at about 254.86 million.