Boom Or Bust: What Are PowerSchool Holdings Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PWSC) Future Prospects?

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $15.77, to imply an increase of 11.45% or $1.62 in intraday trading. The PWSC shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $36.56, putting it -131.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.35. The company has a valuation of $3.85B, with average of 535.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PWSC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) trade information

After registering a 11.45% upside in the last session, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.60 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 11.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.28%, and -4.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.25%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.94, implying an increase of 28.12% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $15.50 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PWSC has been trading -102.92% off suggested target high and 1.71% from its likely low.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PowerSchool Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) shares are -54.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -47.62% against -4.70%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $141.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $144.03 million.

PWSC Dividends

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)â€™s Major holders

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.40% of the shares at 63.37% float percentage. In total, 62.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 75.41 million shares (or 38.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.86 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with 11.11 million shares, or about 5.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $273.44 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1.97 million shares. This is just over 0.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.35 million, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about 33.12 million.