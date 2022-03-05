Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) Has Advanced -32.37% In 2022; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $12.00?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -3.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.93, to imply a decrease of -6.81% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The APRN share’s 52-week high remains $12.76, putting it -158.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.52. The company has a valuation of $118.62M, with average of 1.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APRN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.67.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) trade information

After registering a -6.81% downside in the last session, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.65 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -6.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.54%, and -36.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.75%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 58.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APRN has been trading -143.41% off suggested target high and -143.41% from its likely low.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $110 million.

APRN Dividends

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s Major holders

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. insiders hold 43.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.88% of the shares at 40.35% float percentage. In total, 22.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.75 million shares (or 2.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP with 0.68 million shares, or about 2.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $5.02 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.5 million shares. This is just over 1.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.21 million, or 0.67% of the shares, all valued at about 1.55 million.