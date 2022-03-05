BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) Is Down -12.03% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.29, to imply a decrease of -3.15% or -$0.92 in intraday trading. The BJRI share’s 52-week high remains $63.42, putting it -124.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.23. The company has a valuation of $642.18M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 345.13K shares over the past 3 months.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) trade information

After registering a -3.15% downside in the last session, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.38 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -3.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.03%, and -8.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.12%. Short interest in BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) saw shorts transact 1.56 million shares and set a 3.65 days time to cover.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BJ’s Restaurants Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) shares are -32.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 262.50% against 17.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 86.20% this quarter before jumping 378.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $299.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $313.05 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $197 million and $223.31 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 52.00% before jumping 40.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -29.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -224.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

BJRI Dividends

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s Major holders

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. insiders hold 4.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.47% of the shares at 106.75% float percentage. In total, 102.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.85 million shares (or 16.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $160.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.49 million shares, or about 14.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $145.91 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.57 million shares. This is just over 6.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.12 million, or 4.79% of the shares, all valued at about 46.57 million.