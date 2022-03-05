Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) On Friday – Up 4.33% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.00, to imply a decrease of -5.66% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The BGRY share’s 52-week high remains $11.16, putting it -272.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.87. The company has a valuation of $713.22M, with average of 1.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BGRY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) trade information

After registering a -5.66% downside in the last session, Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.40 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -5.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.46%, and -9.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.45%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 75.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BGRY has been trading -300.0% off suggested target high and -300.0% from its likely low.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $22.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.39 million.

BGRY Dividends

Berkshire Grey Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Berkshire Grey Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s Major holders

Berkshire Grey Inc. insiders hold 6.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.65% of the shares at 90.53% float percentage. In total, 84.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Global Advisers Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 65.57 million shares (or 29.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $360.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VK Services, LLC with 56.57 million shares, or about 25.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $311.12 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.64 million shares. This is just over 0.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.48 million, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about 2.67 million.