Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Is Worth A Gamble At $56.31

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $56.31, to imply a decrease of -2.09% or -$1.2 in intraday trading. The AXNX share’s 52-week high remains $79.81, putting it -41.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.37. The company has a valuation of $2.42B, with an average of 0.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 514.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) trade information

After registering a -2.09% downside in the last session, Axonics Inc. (AXNX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 59.99 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -2.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.35%, and 13.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.55%. Short interest in Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) saw shorts transact 4.68 million shares and set a 7.71 days time to cover.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Axonics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Axonics Inc. (AXNX) shares are -26.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -26.34% against 1.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -27.60% this quarter before jumping 35.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 58.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $49.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $34.78 million and $34.37 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 43.50% before jumping 47.00% in the following quarter.

AXNX Dividends

Axonics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Axonics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s Major holders

Axonics Inc. insiders hold 4.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 114.30% of the shares at 119.64% float percentage. In total, 114.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.16 million shares (or 13.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $400.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.39 million shares, or about 7.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $220.65 million.

We also have Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Axonics Inc. (AXNX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund holds roughly 1.21 million shares. This is just over 2.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $88.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.06 million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about 77.9 million.