Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Up 21.35% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 3.25% – Here’s What To Do Now

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s traded shares stood at 0.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.89, to imply an increase of 4.22% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ASM share’s 52-week high remains $1.44, putting it -61.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $90.45M, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 467.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) trade information

After registering a 4.22% upside in the last session, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8900 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 4.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.43%, and 21.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.25%. Short interest in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) saw shorts transact 0.74 million shares and set a 1.51 days time to cover.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) shares are -12.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -250.00% against 18.50%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $8.23 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13 million.

ASM Dividends

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s Major holders

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. insiders hold 3.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.47% of the shares at 3.58% float percentage. In total, 3.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bard Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.92 million shares (or 0.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 0.61 million shares, or about 0.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.51 million.