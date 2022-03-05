AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Could See A -213.49% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.75, to imply a decrease of -0.91% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The AVDX share’s 52-week high remains $27.43, putting it -213.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.15. The company has a valuation of $1.77B, with an average of 0.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 834.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AVDX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

After registering a -0.91% downside in the last session, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.14 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -0.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.57%, and -19.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.90%. Short interest in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) saw shorts transact 4.69 million shares and set a 4.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.90, implying an increase of 61.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVDX has been trading -254.29% off suggested target high and -71.43% from its likely low.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $65.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $65.93 million.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. insiders hold 10.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.25% of the shares at 6.95% float percentage. In total, 6.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brown Advisory Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.49 million shares (or 0.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hancock Whitney Corp with 21933.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.33 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Growth Strategies Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1.0 million shares. This is just over 0.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.67 million, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about 14.32 million.