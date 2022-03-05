Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) Drops -421.13% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.71, to imply a decrease of -0.78% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AVTX share’s 52-week high remains $3.70, putting it -421.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $84.49M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 546.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AVTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) trade information

After registering a -0.78% downside in the last session, Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8400 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -0.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.54%, and -21.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.23%. Short interest in Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) saw shorts transact 1.25 million shares and set a 2.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.95, implying an increase of 82.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.75 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVTX has been trading -885.92% off suggested target high and -5.63% from its likely low.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avalo Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) shares are -77.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.69% against 16.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.10% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $900k. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.5 million and $473k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

AVTX Dividends

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avalo Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX)’s Major holders

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.22% of the shares at 73.74% float percentage. In total, 73.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 45.0 million shares (or 40.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 7.15 million shares, or about 6.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12.15 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.84 million shares. This is just over 1.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.24 million, or 1.10% of the shares, all valued at about 2.1 million.