At Current Prices, Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) Worth A Patient Look?

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.45, to imply a decrease of -4.32% or -$1.06 in intraday trading. The NOAH share’s 52-week high remains $49.88, putting it -112.71% down since that peak but still an impressive -3.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.35. The company has a valuation of $1.43B, with average of 142.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NOAH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) trade information

After registering a -4.32% downside in the last session, Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.54 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -4.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.76%, and -22.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.59%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $337.65, implying an increase of 93.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $195.64 and $408.83 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NOAH has been trading -1643.41% off suggested target high and -734.29% from its likely low.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Noah Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) shares are -41.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.83% against 7.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.40% compared to the previous financial year.

NOAH Dividends

Noah Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Noah Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s Major holders

Noah Holdings Limited insiders hold 0.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.86% of the shares at 72.14% float percentage. In total, 71.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.65 million shares (or 14.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $246.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 4.55 million shares, or about 9.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $168.98 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 0.47 million shares. This is just over 1.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.42 million, or 0.92% of the shares, all valued at about 16.1 million.