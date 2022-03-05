At $8.80 Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI) Is Worth A Gamble

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.80, to imply an increase of 0.23% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The UTI share’s 52-week high remains $9.40, putting it -6.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.34. The company has a valuation of $293.22M, with average of 117.41K shares over the past 3 months.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) trade information

After registering a 0.23% upside in the last session, Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.06 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 0.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.02%, and 15.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.53%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.00, implying an increase of 20.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UTI has been trading -47.73% off suggested target high and -13.64% from its likely low.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Universal Technical Institute Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) shares are 25.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 100.00% against -4.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 800.00% this quarter before jumping 177.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $95.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $99.07 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 209.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

UTI Dividends

Universal Technical Institute Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Universal Technical Institute Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI)’s Major holders

Universal Technical Institute Inc. insiders hold 3.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.54% of the shares at 76.89% float percentage. In total, 74.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Park West Asset Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.05 million shares (or 9.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.53 million shares, or about 4.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $11.94 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Value Trust, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.9 million shares. This is just over 2.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.64 million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about 4.32 million.