Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) Could Expand By 45.79 Percent Or More

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $64.54, to imply an increase of 0.94% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The ARVN share’s 52-week high remains $108.46, putting it -68.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $56.59. The company has a valuation of $3.35B, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 486.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Arvinas Inc. (ARVN), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ARVN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.73.

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) trade information

After registering a 0.94% upside in the last session, Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 69.05 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 0.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.36%, and -8.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.43%. Short interest in Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) saw shorts transact 2.33 million shares and set a 4.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $119.06, implying an increase of 45.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $91.00 and $170.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARVN has been trading -163.4% off suggested target high and -41.0% from its likely low.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arvinas Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) shares are -25.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.57% against 5.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.30% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 86.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $15.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.82 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.22 million and $5.54 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 601.50% before jumping 149.50% in the following quarter.

ARVN Dividends

Arvinas Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arvinas Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s Major holders

Arvinas Inc. insiders hold 12.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.05% of the shares at 96.49% float percentage. In total, 84.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.05 million shares (or 13.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $579.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.8 million shares, or about 7.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $312.36 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1.46 million shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $126.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.11 million, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about 91.48 million.