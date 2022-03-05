ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $311.37, to imply a decrease of -1.54% or -$4.87 in intraday trading. The ANSS share’s 52-week high remains $413.89, putting it -32.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $278.22. The company has a valuation of $26.50B, with an average of 0.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 506.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for ANSYS Inc. (ANSS), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give ANSS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.71.

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) trade information

After registering a -1.54% downside in the last session, ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 333.83 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -1.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.01%, and -7.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.37%. Short interest in ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) saw shorts transact 0.8 million shares and set a 2.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $364.52, implying an increase of 14.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $260.00 and $464.30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANSS has been trading -49.12% off suggested target high and 16.5% from its likely low.

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ANSYS Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) shares are -15.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.41% against -3.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -8.40% this quarter before jumping 9.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $642.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $400.87 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $627.77 million and $372.15 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.30% before jumping 7.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 3.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.42% annually.

ANSS Dividends

ANSYS Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ANSYS Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s Major holders

ANSYS Inc. insiders hold 0.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.98% of the shares at 95.30% float percentage. In total, 94.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.38 million shares (or 10.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.19 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.44 million shares, or about 8.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.53 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust X-MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.46 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $838.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.02 million, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about 737.39 million.