Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) Is Currently -145.41 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.50, to imply a decrease of -13.46% or -$2.1 in intraday trading. The ANGH share’s 52-week high remains $33.13, putting it -145.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.07. The company has a valuation of $289.84M, with an average of 3.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 718.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) trade information

After registering a -13.46% downside in the last session, Anghami Inc. (ANGH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.30 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -13.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.73%, and 52.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.74%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.00, implying an increase of 20.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANGH has been trading -25.93% off suggested target high and -25.93% from its likely low.

Anghami Inc. (ANGH) estimates and forecasts

ANGH Dividends

Anghami Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Anghami Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.