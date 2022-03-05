Analysts Say Tanzanian Gold Corporation Can Reach $1.50 In 12 Months

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.37, to imply a decrease of -0.24% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The TRX share’s 52-week high remains $0.71, putting it -91.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $107.42M, with an average of 0.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 589.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) trade information

After registering a -0.24% downside in the last session, Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4100 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -0.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.26%, and -0.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.73%. Short interest in Tanzanian Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) saw shorts transact 0.25 million shares and set a 0.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.25, implying an increase of 70.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRX has been trading -305.41% off suggested target high and -170.27% from its likely low.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tanzanian Gold Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) shares are -12.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50.00% against 7.50%.

TRX Dividends

Tanzanian Gold Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tanzanian Gold Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX)’s Major holders

Tanzanian Gold Corporation insiders hold 2.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.97% of the shares at 0.99% float percentage. In total, 0.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.48 million shares (or 0.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Guild Investment Management, Inc. with 0.35 million shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.17 million.